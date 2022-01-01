Mahi mahi in Rochester
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester
1517 16th St SW, Rochester
|MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$12.99
Grilled and served on warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle-orange sauce 12.99
Whistle Binkies - North Pub
3120 Wellner Drive NE, Rochester
|Mahi Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled 8oz. Mahi-Mahi Filet served on a fresh roll w/ Lettuce, Onion & a side of Tartar.
|Sesame Mahi
|$19.00
Grilled 8 oz. Mahi-Mahi basted with sesame ginger sauce and served on a bed of sauteed cabbage, kohlrabi, carrot, kale, and brussel sprouts. Served with brown rice.