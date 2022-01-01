Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester

1517 16th St SW, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)
Takeout
MAHI MAHI TACOS$12.99
Grilled and served on warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle-orange sauce 12.99
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester
Consumer pic

 

Whistle Binkies - North Pub

3120 Wellner Drive NE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Sandwich$17.00
Grilled 8oz. Mahi-Mahi Filet served on a fresh roll w/ Lettuce, Onion & a side of Tartar.
Sesame Mahi$19.00
Grilled 8 oz. Mahi-Mahi basted with sesame ginger sauce and served on a bed of sauteed cabbage, kohlrabi, carrot, kale, and brussel sprouts. Served with brown rice.
More about Whistle Binkies - North Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Chicken Sandwiches

Green Beans

Salmon

Cannolis

Salad Rolls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pear Salad

Steak Salad

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston