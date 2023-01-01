Caesar salad in Rockaway
Rockaway restaurants that serve caesar salad
Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street
9 wall street, Rockaway
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.00
Muldoon's Steakhouse & Pub - Rockaway
303 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, pecorino cheese and Caesar dressing
|Small Caesar Salad
|$7.00
|Small Caesar Salad
|$8.00
