Caesar salad in Rockaway

Rockaway restaurants
Rockaway restaurants that serve caesar salad

Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street

9 wall street, Rockaway

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.00
More about Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street
Muldoon's Steakhouse & Pub - Rockaway

303 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway

Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, pecorino cheese and Caesar dressing
Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, pecorino cheese and Caesar dressing
Small Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, pecorino cheese and Caesar dressing
More about Muldoon's Steakhouse & Pub - Rockaway

