Salmon in
Rockville Centre
/
Rockville Centre
/
Salmon
Rockville Centre restaurants that serve salmon
Mojo RVC
300 SUNRISE HIGHWAY, ROCKVILLE CENTRE
No reviews yet
Mango Salmon
$28.00
Grilled stuffed calamari with shrimp, roasted corn, black squid ink rice, sofrito bisque
More about Mojo RVC
Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center
208 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre
No reviews yet
Grilled Salmon
$26.00
More about Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center
