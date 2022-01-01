Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Rockville Centre

Go
Rockville Centre restaurants
Toast

Rockville Centre restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Mojo RVC

300 SUNRISE HIGHWAY, ROCKVILLE CENTRE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Salmon$28.00
Grilled stuffed calamari with shrimp, roasted corn, black squid ink rice, sofrito bisque
More about Mojo RVC
Item pic

 

Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center

208 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$26.00
More about Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville Centre

Sliders

Map

More near Rockville Centre to explore

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1807 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston