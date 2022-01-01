Rollin Sushi Cafe
Best affordable, quality sushi in Orange County!
SUSHI
140 West Center Street Promenade • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
140 West Center Street Promenade
Anaheim CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Kroft Anaheim
The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines, a dish consisting of crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.
This Canadian junk-food staple is a specialty on our menu.
Poppy & Seed Anaheim
Come in and enjoy!
Georgia's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps! Craft Beer & Tacos on Fresh Grilled-to-Order Tortillas!