Rollin Sushi Cafe

The Kroft Anaheim

No reviews yet

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines, a dish consisting of crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

This Canadian junk-food staple is a specialty on our menu.

