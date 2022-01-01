Go
Toast

Rollin Sushi Cafe

Best affordable, quality sushi in Orange County!

SUSHI

140 West Center Street Promenade • $$

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)$6.50
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
[gluten-free]
*no substitutions // see customization options below*
*contains raw fish*
Orange Karamel Roll (8pc)$12.50
in: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber
top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo
*no substitutions // see customization options below*
*contains raw fish*
Spicy California Roll (8pc)$5.75
spicy krab, avocado, cucumber
*no substitutions // see customization options below*
*does NOT contain raw fish*
miso soup$1.75
8oz miso soup
Soy Sauce Packet
individual soy sauce packets
*max 3 packets for each applicable menu item*
Golden Dragon Roll (8pc)$12.50
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber
top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
*no substitutions // see customization options below*
*contains raw fish*
Chopsticks
single use bamboo chopsticks
*max 1 set for each applicable menu item*
California Roll (8pc)$5.75
krab, avocado, cucumber
*no substitutions // see customization options below*
*does NOT contain raw fish*
Napkin
1 set dinner napkin
*max 2 set for each applicable menu item*
Gyoza (4pc)$4.50
pan-fried pork dumplings w/rollin sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

140 West Center Street Promenade

Anaheim CA

SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Kroft Anaheim

No reviews yet

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines, a dish consisting of crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.
This Canadian junk-food staple is a specialty on our menu.

Poppy & Seed Anaheim

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Georgia's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps

No reviews yet

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps! Craft Beer & Tacos on Fresh Grilled-to-Order Tortillas!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston