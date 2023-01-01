Turkey clubs in Rome
Rome restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Lumina Coffee Company
Lumina Coffee Company
640 Braves Blvd NE, Rome
|Turkey Club
|$8.95
Antibiotic-free turkey, avocado, goat cheese, arugula, tomato,
on grilled sourdough bread
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Rome
Moe's Original BBQ - Rome
101 W. 1st St, Rome
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles