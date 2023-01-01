Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Rome

Go
Rome restaurants
Toast

Rome restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Consumer pic

 

Lumina Coffee Company

640 Braves Blvd NE, Rome

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$8.95
Antibiotic-free turkey, avocado, goat cheese, arugula, tomato,
on grilled sourdough bread
More about Lumina Coffee Company
Smoked Turkey Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ - Rome

101 W. 1st St, Rome

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Rome

Map

Map

