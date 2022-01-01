Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Royersford

Go
Royersford restaurants
Toast

Royersford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Sunshine Cafe image

 

The Sunshine Cafe

207 W Ridge Pike, Limerick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
More about The Sunshine Cafe
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

204 W Ridge Pike, Limerick

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.99
Chicken Salad Wrap$7.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.99
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

Browse other tasty dishes in Royersford

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chef Salad

Cobb Salad

Tacos

French Fries

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Royersford to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1673 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston