Flautas in Royse City
Royse City restaurants that serve flautas
More about Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
138 E. Main St., Royse City
|Flautas Desebradas
|$11.99
2 oval sauteed corn tortillas filled with monterrey jack cheese & shredded beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & ranchero sauce
|SINGLE CKN FLAUTA
|$2.99
|Shrimp Flautas
|$14.99
Shrimp, monterey jack cheese & fresh jalapenos served with rice & veggies
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City
|Flautas
|$14.95
Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.