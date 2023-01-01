Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Royse City

Royse City restaurants
Royse City restaurants that serve flautas

Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City

138 E. Main St., Royse City

Flautas Desebradas$11.99
2 oval sauteed corn tortillas filled with monterrey jack cheese & shredded beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & ranchero sauce
SINGLE CKN FLAUTA$2.99
Shrimp Flautas$14.99
Shrimp, monterey jack cheese & fresh jalapenos served with rice & veggies
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)
Flautas$14.95
Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.
