Chicken pasta in Russellville

Russellville restaurants
Russellville restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Pasta Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pasta Grill

319 W Main St, Russellville

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Buerre Blanc Chicken Pasta$16.99
Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, crispy capers, shallots on angel hair pasta with a white wine butter sauce.
More about Pasta Grill
Stoby's Russellville image

 

Stoby's Russellville

405 West Parkway, Russellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuscany Chicken Pasta$12.00
Grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, diced tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.
Cajun Chicken Pasta$12.00
Cajun blackened chicken, chives, diced tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.
Crispy Parmesan Chicken Pasta$12.00
Hand breaded chicken, crispy fried onions, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.
More about Stoby's Russellville

