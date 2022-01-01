Chicken pasta in Russellville
Russellville restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Pasta Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pasta Grill
319 W Main St, Russellville
|Buerre Blanc Chicken Pasta
|$16.99
Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, crispy capers, shallots on angel hair pasta with a white wine butter sauce.
More about Stoby's Russellville
Stoby's Russellville
405 West Parkway, Russellville
|Tuscany Chicken Pasta
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, diced tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.
|Cajun Chicken Pasta
|$12.00
Cajun blackened chicken, chives, diced tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.
|Crispy Parmesan Chicken Pasta
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken, crispy fried onions, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.