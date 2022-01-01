Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve flan

TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
FLAN$6.00
FLAN$6.00
More about TRES HERMANAS
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$3.99
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Burritos

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Flautas

Shrimp Tacos

Calamari

Chimichangas

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston