Go
Toast

Saigon Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

PHO

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203 • $

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

P4 - Pho Tom
Plump shrimp are topped over a clear mahogany beef broth. Low in calorie but not lacking in taste.
SS2 - Tom Kha$6.50
Chunks of chicken breasts with white mushrooms and cilantro in a richly flavored coconut milk and chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.
A2 - Thit Nuong Cuon$5.25
BBQ grilled pork mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
A1 - Goi Cuon$5.25
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
N4 Pad Thai Noodle$13.95
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
P1 - Pho Dac Biet
With various slim cuts of beef bathing in a clear mahogany beef broth, this pho bowl is packed with rare eye round steak, well-done skirt flank, well-done lean meat, fatty brisket, soft tendon, omassum tripe and beef balls. It’s a different texture in every bite.
A4 - Cha Gio$5.25
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio$13.95
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
FR1 Saigon Fried Rice$13.95
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
P2 - Pho Tai
A layer of thin, rare eye round steak is cooked by the beef broth right in your bowl, bringing out the sweetness and tenderness of the beef slices into each bite.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203

Lawrenceville GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fini's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Great food for a great life!

Ribbys Wings & Ribs

No reviews yet

Home of the Crispy Ribs

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston