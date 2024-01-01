Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

Restaurant banner

 

Habaneros - Commercial

4940 Commercial St SE, Salem

Avg 4.4 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$11.49
More about Habaneros - Commercial
Restaurant banner

 

Habaneros - Mission St

1221 23rd St SE Suite 110, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$10.79
More about Habaneros - Mission St

