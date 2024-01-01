Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada burritos in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Carne Asada Burritos
Salem restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
Habaneros - Commercial
4940 Commercial St SE, Salem
Avg 4.4
(78 reviews)
Carne Asada Burrito
$11.49
More about Habaneros - Commercial
Habaneros - Mission St
1221 23rd St SE Suite 110, Salem
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Burrito
$10.79
More about Habaneros - Mission St
