Chocolate cake in Salt Lake City

Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Decadence Cake 9"$49.95
Rich, dense flourless chocolate cake with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (serves 10-12)
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Chocolate Mousse Cake Cake 6"$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Melting Cake$7.25
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
Pago image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pago

878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Chocolate Cake$9.00
(V) + Toasted coconut, caramel sauce
More about Pago
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
Chocolate Mousse Cake 6"$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/2 Sheet, 12"x16"$99.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 44-48 ppl)
More about Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
Consumer pic

 

Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.00
More about Fat Fish - West Valley

