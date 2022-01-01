Chocolate cake in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Decadence Cake 9"
|$49.95
Rich, dense flourless chocolate cake with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (serves 10-12)
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Chocolate Mousse Cake Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Melting Cake
|$7.25
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pago
878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City
|Warm Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
(V) + Toasted coconut, caramel sauce
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"
|$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/2 Sheet, 12"x16"
|$99.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 44-48 ppl)