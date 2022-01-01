Tenderloin restaurants you'll love
Brenda's French Soul Food
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's French Soul Food
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|2- Piece Dark BFC
|$11.50
One thigh, one drumstick, one famous cream biscuit. Served with pepper jelly, fruit jam and butter. No substitutions
|1/2 Chicken BFC Combo
|$22.00
Four Pieces Brenda's Fried Chicken plus two biscuits, pepper jelly, fruit jam & butter. One each: breast, thigh, wing, drumstick. No substitutions, please.
|2- Piece White BFC
|$11.50
One breast, one wing, one famous cream biscuit. Served with pepper jelly, fruit jam and butter. No substitutions
More about Elephant Sushi
SUSHI
Elephant Sushi
705 Geary St, San Francisco