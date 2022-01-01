Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tenderloin restaurants you'll love

Go
Tenderloin restaurants
Toast

Tenderloin's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Tenderloin restaurants

Brenda's French Soul Food----- image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food-----

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2- Piece Dark BFC$11.50
One thigh, one drumstick, one famous cream biscuit. Served with pepper jelly, fruit jam and butter. No substitutions
1/2 Chicken BFC Combo$22.00
Four Pieces Brenda's Fried Chicken plus two biscuits, pepper jelly, fruit jam & butter. One each: breast, thigh, wing, drumstick. No substitutions, please.
2- Piece White BFC$11.50
One breast, one wing, one famous cream biscuit. Served with pepper jelly, fruit jam and butter. No substitutions
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
Rusty's Southern image

 

Rusty's Southern

750 Ellis St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
More about Rusty's Southern
Elephant Sushi image

SUSHI

Elephant Sushi

705 Geary St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (2982 reviews)
More about Elephant Sushi
Map

More near Tenderloin to explore

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Embarcadero

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bayview-Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston