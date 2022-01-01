Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
San Luis Obispo
/
San Luis Obispo
/
French Toast
San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve french toast
Novo Restaurant & Lounge
726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Kid's French Toast
$10.00
More about Novo Restaurant & Lounge
Charlie's Place
981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
No reviews yet
Chicken Strip with Fries
$10.50
Side Bacon
$5.75
Hangover Burrito
$12.25
More about Charlie's Place
