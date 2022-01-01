Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in San Luis Obispo

Go
San Luis Obispo restaurants
Toast

San Luis Obispo restaurants that serve french toast

Novo Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's French Toast$10.00
More about Novo Restaurant & Lounge
Charlie's Place SLO image

 

Charlie's Place

981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip with Fries$10.50
Side Bacon$5.75
Hangover Burrito$12.25
More about Charlie's Place

Browse other tasty dishes in San Luis Obispo

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Corn Dogs

Cheesecake

Fried Chicken Salad

Pies

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near San Luis Obispo to explore

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston