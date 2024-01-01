Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Sandy
/
Sandy
/
Quesadillas
Sandy restaurants that serve quesadillas
BETO'S SANDY
225 W 9000 S, Sandy
No reviews yet
QUESADILLA (ASADA) MEAT CHOICE
$12.19
More about BETO'S SANDY
Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq
9460 S Union Sq, Sandy
No reviews yet
Steak Quesadilla
$12.95
Served with rice and beans, salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq
