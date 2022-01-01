Cake in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve cake
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
Kathy's famous carrot cake with walnuts and cream cheese frosting.
|Choc Buttermilk Cake
|$5.50
Sweet chocolate cake with a buttermilk, light chocolate frosting.
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|CHOCOLATE THUNDER CAKE
|$4.95
|CARROT CAKE
|$4.00
Cafe Stella
3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara
|Carrot Cake
|$7.95
a moist mingling of carrots, pineapple, walnuts & pecan topped with a layer of nutty cream cheese frosting
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|CHOCOLATE THUNDER CAKE
|$4.95
|CARROT CAKE
|$4.00
Crushcakes Cafe
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta
|Peace Cake
|$3.50
make cupcakes not war with this cool vanilla bean cake topped with wild tie-dye frosting and our chocolate peace sign
|Baby Cakes
|$6.95
griddle cakes served with fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup, homemade whipped cream