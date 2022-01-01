Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Santa Barbara

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve cake

Savoy Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.95
Kathy's famous carrot cake with walnuts and cream cheese frosting.
Choc Buttermilk Cake$5.50
Sweet chocolate cake with a buttermilk, light chocolate frosting.
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE THUNDER CAKE$4.95
CARROT CAKE$4.00
More about The Natural Cafe
Cafe Stella image

 

Cafe Stella

3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.95
a moist mingling of carrots, pineapple, walnuts & pecan topped with a layer of nutty cream cheese frosting
More about Cafe Stella
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Cakes$6.95
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Jill's Place image

 

Jill's Place

632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Jill's Place
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE THUNDER CAKE$4.95
CARROT CAKE$4.00
More about The Natural Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peace Cake$3.50
make cupcakes not war with this cool vanilla bean cake topped with wild tie-dye frosting and our chocolate peace sign
Baby Cakes$6.95
griddle cakes served with fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup, homemade whipped cream
More about Crushcakes Cafe
TAP Thai Cuisine image

 

TAP Thai Cuisine

3130 State St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (2111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Cakes$6.00
More about TAP Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Arugula Salad

Burritos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Calamari

Curry Chicken

Mushroom Burgers

Pancakes

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston