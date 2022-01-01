Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve tortas

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria

1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Di Cioccolato$9.50
Almond chocolate torte
Torta Di Formaggio$9.50
Cheesecake with strawberry passata
More about Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
Trattoria Vittoria image

SMOKED SALMON

Trattoria Vittoria

30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta di Formaggio Fresco alle Nocciole con Salsa Nutella$15.00
Housemade hazelnut cheesecake over Nutella sauce
More about Trattoria Vittoria
Palapa Restaurant image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Palapa Restaurant

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortas$12.50
More about Palapa Restaurant
Taqueria Santa Barbara image

TACOS

Taqueria Santa Barbara

1213 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Al Pastor$11.95
Al pastor (marinated pork), refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, grilled onions, and cheese
Torta Carnitas$11.95
Carnitas (shredded pork), refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, grilled onions, and cheese
Torta Asada$11.95
Asada (steak), refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, grilled onions, and cheese
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara
Rascals SB image

 

Rascals SB

18 E. Cota st., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Tempeh Torta$15.00
Grilled and seasoned tempeh with chipolte aoili, lettuce and tomato on a freshly bake telera roll
More about Rascals SB

