Tortas in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve tortas
More about Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
PIZZA
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara
|Torta Di Cioccolato
|$9.50
Almond chocolate torte
|Torta Di Formaggio
|$9.50
Cheesecake with strawberry passata
More about Trattoria Vittoria
SMOKED SALMON
Trattoria Vittoria
30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara
|Torta di Formaggio Fresco alle Nocciole con Salsa Nutella
|$15.00
Housemade hazelnut cheesecake over Nutella sauce
More about Palapa Restaurant
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Palapa Restaurant
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Tortas
|$12.50
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara
TACOS
Taqueria Santa Barbara
1213 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Torta Al Pastor
|$11.95
Al pastor (marinated pork), refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, grilled onions, and cheese
|Torta Carnitas
|$11.95
Carnitas (shredded pork), refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, grilled onions, and cheese
|Torta Asada
|$11.95
Asada (steak), refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, grilled onions, and cheese
More about Rascals SB
Rascals SB
18 E. Cota st., Santa Barbara
|Blackened Tempeh Torta
|$15.00
Grilled and seasoned tempeh with chipolte aoili, lettuce and tomato on a freshly bake telera roll