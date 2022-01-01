Chicken sandwiches in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Dolina
402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Organic grilled chicken breast, roasted poblanos, caramelized onions, asadero cheese, chipotle aioli, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato on Ciabatta with side salad.
Harry’s Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.25
(Organic) with Bacon-Blue Cheese-Buttermilk Dressing and Fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled Organic Chicken On a Bun with Fries and Lettice, Tomato, Onion and a Pickle
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.25
(Organic) with Spicy Wing Sauce, Bacon-Blue Cheese-Buttermilk Dressing and Fries
Bosque Brewing Co.
500 Market St, Santa Fe
|BUFFALO RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Grilled or Bosque IPA-battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.
Also served with fries