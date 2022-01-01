Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Dolina

402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Organic grilled chicken breast, roasted poblanos, caramelized onions, asadero cheese, chipotle aioli, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato on Ciabatta with side salad.
More about Dolina
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.25
(Organic) with Bacon-Blue Cheese-Buttermilk Dressing and Fries
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Organic Chicken On a Bun with Fries and Lettice, Tomato, Onion and a Pickle
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.25
(Organic) with Spicy Wing Sauce, Bacon-Blue Cheese-Buttermilk Dressing and Fries
More about Harry’s Roadhouse
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

500 Market St, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
BUFFALO RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Grilled or Bosque IPA-battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.
Also served with fries
More about Bosque Brewing Co.

