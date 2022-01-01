Fried rice in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Anthony's Grill
Anthony's Grill
1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe
|Fried Rice
|$5.00
|PORK FRIED RICE
|$14.00
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$14.00
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
|Extra Fried Rice
|Fried Rice
|$7.95
fried rice with choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp or combination.
|Young Chow Fried Rice
|$10.95
shrimp & pork non-soy (perfect gluten free option)