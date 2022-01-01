Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve fried rice

Anthony's Grill image

 

Anthony's Grill

1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$5.00
PORK FRIED RICE$14.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$14.00
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant image

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Fried Rice
Fried Rice$7.95
fried rice with choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp or combination.
Young Chow Fried Rice$10.95
shrimp & pork non-soy (perfect gluten free option)
4f866d01-d5b5-48fb-b5e0-7b55f9dc3191 image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$14.00
Brown rice stir-fried w/kimchi, peas, carrot + bok choy; topped w/over easy egg
