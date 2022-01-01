Go
Santo Taco

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2310 Laporte Ave #500 • $$

Avg 4.9 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Rice$2.50
Carnitas$2.25
Taco Steak$2.25
Birria Tacos con Consome$12.00
El Gran Combo$9.75
Chorizo$2.25
Chips Y Salsa$3.25
Cheese Dip & Chips$6.00
Al Pastor$2.25
Koreano$4.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2310 Laporte Ave #500

Valparaiso IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
