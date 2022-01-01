Cannolis in Savannah

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolat Chip Cannoli$4.99
3 Pieces
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering

7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3, Savannah

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$3.49
More about Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc. image

PASTRY

Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.

3113 Habersham St, Savannah

Avg 4.9 (122 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli Large Choco$3.50
Cannoli Large$3.00
More about Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.
Cannoli image

 

Starland Yard/Vittoria

2411 Desoto Ave, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$4.00
cannolis made in house daily, sweet ricotta, topped with pistachio & choc. chip. * There is one cannoli per order.
Dairy, Tree Nut
Vegetarian
Chocolate Hazelnut Cannoli$4.00
Caputo Bros Ricotta, Sicilian Chocolate hazelnut filling and finished with shaved dark chocolate
-
More about Starland Yard/Vittoria

