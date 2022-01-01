Cannolis in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah
|Chocolat Chip Cannoli
|$4.99
3 Pieces
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3, Savannah
|Cannoli
|$3.49
PASTRY
Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.
3113 Habersham St, Savannah
|Cannoli Large Choco
|$3.50
|Cannoli Large
|$3.00
Starland Yard/Vittoria
2411 Desoto Ave, Savannah
|Cannoli
|$4.00
cannolis made in house daily, sweet ricotta, topped with pistachio & choc. chip. * There is one cannoli per order.
Dairy, Tree Nut
Vegetarian
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cannoli
|$4.00
Caputo Bros Ricotta, Sicilian Chocolate hazelnut filling and finished with shaved dark chocolate
