Buffalo chicken wraps in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Collins Quarter Portside - 301 North Lathrop Avenue

301 North Lathrop Avenue, Savannah

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo chicken wrap$12.00
fried chicken toss in buffalo sauce, tortilla, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, fries.
Holy Pie Pizzeria - Port Wentworth - 7306 Hwy 21

7306 Georgia Hwy 21, Port Wentworth

TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Smoked Chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle and tomato then wrapped in a 12" Tomato Tortilla.
B & D Burgers Abercorn - 11108 Abercorn Street

11108 Abercorn Street, Savannah

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
