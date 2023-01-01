Buffalo chicken wraps in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Collins Quarter Portside - 301 North Lathrop Avenue
301 North Lathrop Avenue, Savannah
|Buffalo chicken wrap
|$12.00
fried chicken toss in buffalo sauce, tortilla, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, fries.
Holy Pie Pizzeria - Port Wentworth - 7306 Hwy 21
7306 Georgia Hwy 21, Port Wentworth
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Smoked Chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle and tomato then wrapped in a 12" Tomato Tortilla.