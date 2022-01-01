Fish sandwiches in Savannah

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

520wings image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

520wings

2705 Bull St, Savannah

Avg 4.1 (1882 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$6.50
Fish Sandwich Combo$8.99
More about 520wings
Sundown Lodge image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Sundown Lodge

138 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 3.4 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$14.00
More about Sundown Lodge
Banner pic

 

Fire Street Food

13 East Perry Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$15.95
Crispy whiting fish fillet, avocado, tomato, pickles, lettuce, fresh red onion, house sweet, spicy sauce
More about Fire Street Food
Consumer pic

 

CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR

301 W Jones St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$12.95
More about CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
CASTAWAYS image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

CASTAWAYS

7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$16.00
More about CASTAWAYS
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

520 Tavern

8820 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406, Savannah

Avg 4.2 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$8.50
More about 520 Tavern

