Shrimp quesadillas in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Savannah restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Item pic

 

Poe's Tavern - Savannah

7 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla$12.50
Shrimp & Chorizo Sausage with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream
More about Poe's Tavern - Savannah
Item pic

 

Kayak Kafe - Midtown

5002 Paulsen Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Avocado Quesadilla$15.99
with Melted Pepperjack, Sliced Avocado, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo and Valentina Sauce in a Crispy Flour Tortilla.
More about Kayak Kafe - Midtown
Item pic

 

Kayak Kafé - Broughton - 1 East Broughton Street

1 East Broughton Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Avocado Quesadilla$15.99
with Melted Pepperjack, Sliced Avocado, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo and Valentina Sauce in a Crispy Flour Tortilla.
More about Kayak Kafé - Broughton - 1 East Broughton Street

