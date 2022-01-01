Garlic chicken in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about PJ’s Thai - 147 Abercorn Street
PJ’s Thai - 147 Abercorn Street
147 Abercorn Street, Savannah
|Garlic Chicken (Special)
|$10.99
More about Flock to the Wok
Flock to the Wok
37 Whitaker Street, Savannah
|Chicken w/ Eggplant & Garlic
|$19.95
Onion, mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallion, curry powder, basil, chili jam; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)
|Garlic Chicken
|$15.95
Chicken, garlic sauce, mixed vegetable; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)