Garlic chicken in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Savannah restaurants that serve garlic chicken

PJ’s Thai - 147 Abercorn Street

147 Abercorn Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Chicken (Special)$10.99
More about PJ’s Thai - 147 Abercorn Street
Flock to the Wok

37 Whitaker Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken w/ Eggplant & Garlic$19.95
Onion, mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallion, curry powder, basil, chili jam; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)
Garlic Chicken$15.95
Chicken, garlic sauce, mixed vegetable; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)
More about Flock to the Wok

