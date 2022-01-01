Chicken sandwiches in Savannah

Go
Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sandfly BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sandfly BBQ

8413 Ferguson Ave, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Sandfly BBQ
B. Matthew's Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

B. Matthew's Eatery

325 E Bay St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (4884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple-Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato,
alfalfa sprouts, wheat bread, served with one side
More about B. Matthew's Eatery
B & D Burgers Broughton image

 

B & D Burgers Broughton

13 East Broughton Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B&D Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pickles & B&D sauce. Served with choice of side.
More about B & D Burgers Broughton
Sundown Lodge image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Sundown Lodge

138 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 3.4 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Sundown Lodge
Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Grey Market LLC

109 Jefferson Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Panko crusted chicken, bread & butter pickles, shallots, comeback sauce on a potato roll
More about The Grey Market LLC
Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Grey Market LLC

109 Jefferson StSavannah, GA 31401, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cornmeal crusted chicken breast on a potato bun dressed with comeback sauce, house made pickles, lettuce and tomato.
More about The Grey Market LLC
Restaurant banner

 

The Grey Market

109 Jefferson Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about The Grey Market

