Chicken sandwiches in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Sandfly BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sandfly BBQ
8413 Ferguson Ave, Savannah
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about B. Matthew's Eatery
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
B. Matthew's Eatery
325 E Bay St, Savannah
|Apple-Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato,
alfalfa sprouts, wheat bread, served with one side
More about B & D Burgers Broughton
B & D Burgers Broughton
13 East Broughton Street, Savannah
|B&D Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pickles & B&D sauce. Served with choice of side.
More about Sundown Lodge
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Sundown Lodge
138 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about The Grey Market LLC
The Grey Market LLC
109 Jefferson Street, Savannah
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Panko crusted chicken, bread & butter pickles, shallots, comeback sauce on a potato roll
More about The Grey Market LLC
The Grey Market LLC
109 Jefferson StSavannah, GA 31401, Savannah
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Cornmeal crusted chicken breast on a potato bun dressed with comeback sauce, house made pickles, lettuce and tomato.
More about The Grey Market
The Grey Market
109 Jefferson Street, Savannah
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00