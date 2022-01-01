French toast in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve french toast
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|TJS French Toast (4 people)
|$34.99
Thick cut sourdough bread dipped in our homemade custard. Served with bacon or sausage.
|Rum Chata French Toast
|$11.49
Our Sourdough Bread dipped in Rum Chata Custard, topped with Rum Chata Icing, Candied Pecans, and Rum Chata Whipped Cream.
|Kid's French Toast
|$6.95
2 thick cut sourdough bread, dipped in homemade custard, with or without chocolate chips, served with sausage or bacon.
More about Round the Clock
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Banana Nutella French Toast
|$10.49
Five slices of French toast, Nutella and banana.
|French Toast with Topping
|$9.49
Five slices of French toast and choice of: apple compote, cherry compote, strawberry compote, banana or sweet cream cheese topping.
|Side French Toast
|$2.99