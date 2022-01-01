Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Schererville

Go
Schererville restaurants
Toast

Schererville restaurants that serve french toast

Toast & Jam Cafe image

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TJS French Toast (4 people)$34.99
Thick cut sourdough bread dipped in our homemade custard. Served with bacon or sausage.
Rum Chata French Toast$11.49
Our Sourdough Bread dipped in Rum Chata Custard, topped with Rum Chata Icing, Candied Pecans, and Rum Chata Whipped Cream.
Kid's French Toast$6.95
2 thick cut sourdough bread, dipped in homemade custard, with or without chocolate chips, served with sausage or bacon.
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Item pic

 

Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Nutella French Toast$10.49
Five slices of French toast, Nutella and banana.
French Toast with Topping$9.49
Five slices of French toast and choice of: apple compote, cherry compote, strawberry compote, banana or sweet cream cheese topping.
Side French Toast$2.99
More about Round the Clock

Browse other tasty dishes in Schererville

Garden Salad

Turkey Clubs

Pancakes

Garlic Naan

Chicken Wraps

Curry

Sweet Potato Fries

Calamari

Map

More near Schererville to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston