Greek salad in Schertz

Schertz restaurants
Schertz restaurants that serve greek salad

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mattenga's Pizzeria

6044 FM 3009, Schertz

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Greek Salad$8.25
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported green olives and feta cheese.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Sea Island

8223 Agora Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Side Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island

