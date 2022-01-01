Schuil Coffee Company
Schuil Coffee is the first specialty coffee roaster in Michigan, established in 1981.
NEW! Valentines Day Flavors Now Available for a limited time!
3679 29th St SE • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3679 29th St SE
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
We'll be open Monday-Thursday 3-9pm, Friday-Saturday 12-10pm, and Sunday 12-9pm.
Boardwalk Subs
Come in and enjoy Jersey style subs, soups and salads in a family friendly environment!
Buddy's Pizza
The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0227
Nothing Bundt Cakes