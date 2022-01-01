Schuil Coffee Company

Go
Schuil Coffee is the first specialty coffee roaster in Michigan, established in 1981.
3679 29th St SE • $

Peak of Andes$9.99
Tasting notes: blackberry, salted caramel, leather
The highest grown of Colombian coffees roasted slightly darker. A rich and mellow coffee.
Mocha Java Blend
Medium- Bright, Chocolate, Toasted Grain
White Heather
Sweet and rich butterscotch toffee.
Cafe Europe
Medium- Rich, Smoke, Brown Butter
Kona Hawaii Blend
Mild/Medium- Honey, Bright, Toasted Grain
Espresso- Italian Roast
Dark- Tobacco, Sweet Cherry, Dark Chocolate
Pistachio
Notes of pistachio mixed with sweet cream.
Light roast, Brazilian Beans.
Flavor notes: pistachio, sweet, crème
Strawberry Cheesecake
Rich strawberries combined with delicate notes of cheesecake.
Light roast, Brazilian Beans.
Flavor notes: strawberry, rich, delicate
French Vanilla Lavender
Rich French vanilla with a hint of refreshing lavender.
Light roast, Brazilian Beans.
Flavor notes: French vanilla, smooth, lavender
Fogchaser
Dark- Bold, Black Currant, Firewood
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
3679 29th St SE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
