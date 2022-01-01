Pork belly in Seaside
Seaside restaurants that serve pork belly
More about The Meatery
The Meatery
1534 Fremont Avenue, Seaside
|PORK BELLY BÁNH MI
|$14.00
Pate, Pickled Veg, Kimchi Mayo & Salted Jalapeños
More about The Butter House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Butter House
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside
|Pork Belly & Eggs
|$15.00
Tender and tasty pork belly served with choice of fruit, potatoes. rice. Comes with toast choice. Ask about adding Lumpia (Filipino Spring Roll)
|Adobo Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$16.00
Tender pieces of delicious Pork Belly tossed in our Filipino Adobo Sauce. Served over garlic fried rice, bell peppers, onions (white and green) and topped with two eggs. Try adding Lumpia with it! 👍🏽👍🏽