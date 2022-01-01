Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Seaside

Go
Seaside restaurants
Toast

Seaside restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

The Meatery

1534 Fremont Avenue, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK BELLY BÁNH MI$14.00
Pate, Pickled Veg, Kimchi Mayo & Salted Jalapeños
More about The Meatery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Butter House

1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly & Eggs$15.00
Tender and tasty pork belly served with choice of fruit, potatoes. rice. Comes with toast choice. Ask about adding Lumpia (Filipino Spring Roll)
Adobo Pork Belly Fried Rice$16.00
Tender pieces of delicious Pork Belly tossed in our Filipino Adobo Sauce. Served over garlic fried rice, bell peppers, onions (white and green) and topped with two eggs. Try adding Lumpia with it! 👍🏽👍🏽
More about The Butter House

Browse other tasty dishes in Seaside

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Seaside to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston