Seasoning Thai Bistro

Amazing Thai Flavor in Every Bite!

2602 Elmwood Avenue

Popular Items

Vegetable Spring Rolls$8.00
Crispy fried vegetarian rolls served with
homemade sweet & chilli sauce
Red Curry
Aroma Red curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added your protein selection or vegan, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, and sweet basil
Fresh Rolls$9.00
Fresh vegetables and protein selection wrapped in soft rice paper, served alongside a peanut sweet & sour sauce
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added your protein selection, potato, onion, carrot, and roasted peanut, on top with fried shallot
Pad Thai
Rice noodle stir-fried with homemade Pad Thai sauce, added your protein selection, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and carrot.
Chicken Dumpling$8.00
Fried or steamed chicken dumpling, served with fried garlic and sweet dimpling sauce
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Stir-fried rice noodle with chili-garlic sauce, added your choice of protein, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, onion, bamboo shoot, sweet basil, and Thai herb
Thai Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice, egg, your protein selection, onion, scallion, and tomato stir-fried with seasoning garlic sauce. Served with chopped scallion and cilantro on the top
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added your protein selection or vegan, bell pepper, and aroma kaffir lime leave
Pad See Ew
Flat wide noodle stir-fried with special black sweet sauce, your protein selection, egg, broccoli and carrot
Location

Rochester NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

