Gyoza in Belltown

Belltown restaurants
Belltown restaurants that serve gyoza

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$12.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Gyoza$12.00
house-made shrimp and scallop dumplings, chili oil ponzu
More about Umi Sake House

