Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gyoza in
Belltown
/
Seattle
/
Belltown
/
Gyoza
Belltown restaurants that serve gyoza
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
Avg 4
(2006 reviews)
Gyoza
$12.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Umi Sake House
2230 1st Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.1
(8197 reviews)
Seafood Gyoza
$12.00
house-made shrimp and scallop dumplings, chili oil ponzu
More about Umi Sake House
Browse other tasty dishes in Belltown
Chili
Miso Soup
Seaweed Salad
Salmon
Tomato Soup
Karaage
Chicken Salad
Baklava
More near Belltown to explore
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Magnolia
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(300 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(573 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(374 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston