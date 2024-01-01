Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Junction

Junction restaurants
Junction restaurants that serve pork chops

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador - West Seattle

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Chop$22.00
This is a hearty dish as the weather gets colder. Our bone-in pork chop is brined in brown sugar, garlic, and citrus and then grilled on our charbroiler. The
pork chop is served with smoky chipotle-agave sweet potato mashed potatoes, and our amazing crispy agave Brussels sprouts. We will be topping the pork chop with sauteed mushrooms simmered in white wine and chile-garlic butter.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lady Jaye - West Seattle

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Tomahawk Pork Chop$35.99
Smoked Tomahawk Pork Chop w/ biscuit + 3 sides
