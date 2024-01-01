Pork chops in Junction

This is a hearty dish as the weather gets colder. Our bone-in pork chop is brined in brown sugar, garlic, and citrus and then grilled on our charbroiler. The

pork chop is served with smoky chipotle-agave sweet potato mashed potatoes, and our amazing crispy agave Brussels sprouts. We will be topping the pork chop with sauteed mushrooms simmered in white wine and chile-garlic butter.

