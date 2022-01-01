Clams in Sewell
Tuscan Bistro
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell
|Clams Oreganata
|$13.00
Baked on the half shell, stuffed with breadcrumbs, herbs, spices, garlic, and white sauce
|Clams
|$18.00
Red or White Sauce
The Olive Italian Restaurant
195 Center St, Sewell
|White Littleneck Clams
|$21.99
Whole clams over linguine pasta, served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.
|Linguini and Clams
|$21.99
Red tomato sauce or garlic white wine served with choice of pasta.
|Appetizer Clams
|$14.99
Clams with marinara fra diavolo, saffron, or white wine sauce.