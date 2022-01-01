Go
Shallots Bistro

Dine In/Take Out/Delivery
Indoor & Outdoor Seating!
we are closed Fri & Saturday's

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

7016 Carpenter Rd • $$$$

Avg 3.5 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

Grand Burger$21.00
Beef patty, crispy pastrami, BBQ sauce, lettuce ,tomato
Bistro Burger$26.00
Gnochetti$18.00
wild mushrooms | tomato | garlic | fresh herbs | truffle oil
SOY
Classic Burger$17.00
Beef patty , lettuce and tomato
GINGER
SPICY MAYO
CHOPSTICKS
Rib Tacos$32.00
BBQ glazed rib meat | hard shell | ancho chili | 3 per order
Cobb Salad$25.00
romaine lettuce | grilled chicken | beef fry cubes | diced tomatoes | avocado | hard boiled egg | croutons | creamy thousand island dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7016 Carpenter Rd

Skokie IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
