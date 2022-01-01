Shelton restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD
Taylor Shellfish Farms
130 SE Lynch Rd, Shelton
Popular items
Griller
|$1.35
Medium beach grown pacific oysters
Kumamoto
|$2.00
Beach grown in the South Puget Sound from Japanese origin
Sumo Kumo
|$2.05
Big brother to the beloved kumamoto
The Drift
19330 US HWY 101, Skokomish
Popular items
101 Pizza 10-Inch
|$12.00
10-inch rustic or thin crust pizza with classic red sauce topped with mozzarella and a sprinkle of oregano
101 Roast Beef Dip
|$16.00
slow-roasted beef seasoned with herbs and spices served on a freshly baked pub roll with a side of au jus, choice of tots or fries.
101 Pizza 14-Inch Thin crust
|$15.00
14-inch thin crust pizza with classic red sauce topped with mozzarella and a sprinkle of oregano
GRILL
Suzan's Grill
1927 Olympic Highway North, Shelton