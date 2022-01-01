Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shelton restaurants you'll love

Go
Shelton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Shelton

Shelton's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Shelton restaurants

Taylor Shellfish Farms image

SEAFOOD

Taylor Shellfish Farms

130 SE Lynch Rd, Shelton

Avg 4.7 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Griller$1.35
Medium beach grown pacific oysters
Kumamoto$2.00
Beach grown in the South Puget Sound from Japanese origin
Sumo Kumo$2.05
Big brother to the beloved kumamoto
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms
The Drift image

 

The Drift

19330 US HWY 101, Skokomish

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
101 Pizza 10-Inch$12.00
10-inch rustic or thin crust pizza with classic red sauce topped with mozzarella and a sprinkle of oregano
101 Roast Beef Dip$16.00
slow-roasted beef seasoned with herbs and spices served on a freshly baked pub roll with a side of au jus, choice of tots or fries.
101 Pizza 14-Inch Thin crust$15.00
14-inch thin crust pizza with classic red sauce topped with mozzarella and a sprinkle of oregano
More about The Drift
Suzan's Grill image

GRILL

Suzan's Grill

1927 Olympic Highway North, Shelton

Avg 4.6 (714 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Suzan's Grill
Map

More near Shelton to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Silverdale

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston