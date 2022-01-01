Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tamales in
Shreveport
/
Shreveport
/
Tamales
Shreveport restaurants that serve tamales
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
Avg 3.9
(183 reviews)
Beef Tamale
$3.99
Pork Tamale
$3.99
More about Posados Cafe
Posados Cafe
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
No reviews yet
Beef Tamale
$3.99
Tamale Dinner
$13.59
Choice of 2: beef, hatch green chili, chicken, or pork.
More about Posados Cafe
