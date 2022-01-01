Go
Smoke Shack MKE

We’re obsessed with the craft of smoked meat. Our certified humanely-raised meats are dry rubbed, slow smoked, and sauced by you. In some cases, we began smoking your meat yesterday to ensure you get the perfect quality barbecue.

332 N Milwaukee Street

Popular Items

Brisket$18.00
Choice of 1 side, served with pickles and corn bread
Beans$3.00
Chicken Wings$10.50
Rosemary wet-rubbed Amish chicken wings slow smoked and fried crispy. Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing
Kansas City Eggrolls$10.50
Premium Iowa pulled pork, monterey jack cheese, honey mustard and kansas city BBQ sauce
Four Cheese Mac N Cheese$4.00
Smoked Beef Brisket (by the LB)$25.00
Pick up smoked beef brisket by the pound for your holiday celebrations.
Reheat instructions included in all orders. *NOTE, pre-order pick up is ONLY on 12/23**
Pulled Pork (by the pound)$15.00
Two Meat Combo$20.00
Choose your meat and 2 sides, served with pickles and cornbread
Cornbread$2.25
Location

332 N Milwaukee Street

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
