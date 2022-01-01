Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken in
Smyrna
/
Smyrna
/
Grilled Chicken
Smyrna restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Smyrna Diner
99 South Cory Lane, Smyrna
Avg 3.8
(357 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Breast
$14.99
Grilled to perfection
More about Smyrna Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Brick Works Brewing & Eats
230 S Dupont Blvd, Smyrna
Avg 4.3
(1266 reviews)
Kids Grilled Chicken
$7.00
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats
