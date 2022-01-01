SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD
Family friendly waterfront dining. Come enjoy fresh seafood and thirst quenching drinks with a great view of the Norwalk Harbor.
100 Water Street
Location
Norwalk CT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
