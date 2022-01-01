Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Stew in
Southwest Harbor
/
Southwest Harbor
/
Stew
Southwest Harbor restaurants that serve stew
Little Notch Bakery and Café
340 Main Street, Southwest Harbor
No reviews yet
Chicken Stew
$6.95
More about Little Notch Bakery and Café
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ
126 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor
Avg 4.7
(64 reviews)
Lobster Stew
$0.06
More about MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ
