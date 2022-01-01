Southwest Harbor restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southwest Harbor restaurants

Beal's Lobster Pier image

SEAFOOD

Beal's Lobster Pier

182 Clark Point Road, Southwest Harbor

Avg 4.6 (2146 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garden Salad
Baby seasonal greens and veggies from local farms – chicken add 5.99, haddock add 9.99, crabmeat add 17.99, lobster add 32.99
Fried Haddock Sandwich$13.99
Pan-seared, blackened, or batter fried, with lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll, served with tartar sauce.
Steamers$13.99
By the 1/2 pound or pound.
Sip's image

SMOKED SALMON

Sip's

4 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor

Avg 4 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$3.50
Caesar$6.00
Apple Chevre$11.00
Little Notch Bakery & Cafe image

 

Little Notch Bakery & Cafe

340 Main Street, Southwest Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Flank Steak$9.95
LN baguette with flank steak, roasted peppers, roasted onions, and housemade garlic aioli
Cold Turkey$8.95
LN 7 Grain with turkey, swiss, cucumber, red onion, and lettuce
Chicken Focaccia$9.95
LN focaccia with grilled chicken, roasted onions and housemade garlic aioli
Sip's 2.0 image

 

Sip's 2.0

19 Clark Point Rd Unit 4, Southwest Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boyington Market$6.00
BBQ Pulled Pork & Cheddar
Deacon Seat$6.00
Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar & Tomato
Portofino$7.50
Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Greens & Italian Aioli
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ

126 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor

Avg 4.7 (64 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Fried Haddock Sandwich$14.95
Full Rack Ribs$22.00
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Drydock

357 Main Street, Southwest Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobsters

Lobster Rolls

