Southwest Harbor restaurants you'll love
Southwest Harbor's top cuisines
Must-try Southwest Harbor restaurants
More about Beal's Lobster Pier
SEAFOOD
Beal's Lobster Pier
182 Clark Point Road, Southwest Harbor
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
Baby seasonal greens and veggies from local farms – chicken add 5.99, haddock add 9.99, crabmeat add 17.99, lobster add 32.99
|Fried Haddock Sandwich
|$13.99
Pan-seared, blackened, or batter fried, with lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll, served with tartar sauce.
|Steamers
|$13.99
By the 1/2 pound or pound.
More about Sip's
SMOKED SALMON
Sip's
4 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.50
|Caesar
|$6.00
|Apple Chevre
|$11.00
More about Little Notch Bakery & Cafe
Little Notch Bakery & Cafe
340 Main Street, Southwest Harbor
|Popular items
|Grilled Flank Steak
|$9.95
LN baguette with flank steak, roasted peppers, roasted onions, and housemade garlic aioli
|Cold Turkey
|$8.95
LN 7 Grain with turkey, swiss, cucumber, red onion, and lettuce
|Chicken Focaccia
|$9.95
LN focaccia with grilled chicken, roasted onions and housemade garlic aioli
More about Sip's 2.0
Sip's 2.0
19 Clark Point Rd Unit 4, Southwest Harbor
|Popular items
|Boyington Market
|$6.00
BBQ Pulled Pork & Cheddar
|Deacon Seat
|$6.00
Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar & Tomato
|Portofino
|$7.50
Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Greens & Italian Aioli
More about MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ
126 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.95
|Fried Haddock Sandwich
|$14.95
|Full Rack Ribs
|$22.00
More about Cafe Drydock
Cafe Drydock
357 Main Street, Southwest Harbor