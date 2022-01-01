Spinasse
Open today 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1531 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
1531 14th Ave, Seattle WA 98122
Nearby restaurants
Bombay Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Central Cinema
Central Cinema is Seattle’s only Dine-In Cinema. Located in the Central District neighborhood at 21st & Union. A place close to home for your total Date-Nite experience in one spot. See your favorite movies how they were meant to be seen, on a big screen, with big sound, in a room full of people having a good time.
Full menu service is available at all shows. We take care of you in the theater with Waiter service and Sofa seating. We make everything fresh to order. Organic Popcorn (Thanks Central Co-op!) with Real Butter for less than ordinary popcorn at ordinary theaters.
Have dessert & coffee or just play Scrabble after the show at Cafe Noir in our lobby, open 5:30 til 10pm every night of the week.
Bar Cotto
Come in and enjoy!
Skillet Capitol Hill
The award-winning Skillet Diner opened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle in 2011. We’re a neighborhood joint doing our best to make the place feel relaxed, service attentive and easy, and the food approachable yet focused.
We use fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and continually redefine the meaning of comfort. The style of food is similar to what we’re known for on the airstream. The difference? We have so much more room! Items range from our maple braised pork belly and waffle with a fried egg on top, to our burger with bacon jam, arugula, blue cheese and brie on brioche with beautiful hand cut fries. Our full bar hosts happy hour daily and offers hand-crafted artisan cocktails along with beer and wine on tap.
Bring a date, your kids, or your out of town guests and an appetite. We look forward to putting some tasty treats in your belly.