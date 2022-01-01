Skillet Capitol Hill

The award-winning Skillet Diner opened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle in 2011. We’re a neighborhood joint doing our best to make the place feel relaxed, service attentive and easy, and the food approachable yet focused.

We use fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and continually redefine the meaning of comfort. The style of food is similar to what we’re known for on the airstream. The difference? We have so much more room! Items range from our maple braised pork belly and waffle with a fried egg on top, to our burger with bacon jam, arugula, blue cheese and brie on brioche with beautiful hand cut fries. Our full bar hosts happy hour daily and offers hand-crafted artisan cocktails along with beer and wine on tap.

Bring a date, your kids, or your out of town guests and an appetite. We look forward to putting some tasty treats in your belly.

