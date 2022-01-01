Tossed salad in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve tossed salad
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Tossed Green Salad
|$5.95
Fresh greens tossed with cucumbers, and tomatoes, and croutons and choice of dressing.
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Tossed Green Salad
|$5.25
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
|Tossed Green Salad Pan
|$18.95
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.