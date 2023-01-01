Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve bruschetta

SANDWICHES

Cafe Moxo

411 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.8 (560 reviews)
Takeout
tomato bruschetta$1.25
More about Cafe Moxo
Finley's Tap House image

 

Finley's Tap House

3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Chicken$18.99
Bruschetta$10.99
More about Finley's Tap House

