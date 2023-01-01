Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Bruschetta
Springfield restaurants that serve bruschetta
SANDWICHES
Cafe Moxo
411 E Adams St, Springfield
Avg 4.8
(560 reviews)
tomato bruschetta
$1.25
More about Cafe Moxo
Finley's Tap House
3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield
No reviews yet
Bruschetta Chicken
$18.99
Bruschetta
$10.99
More about Finley's Tap House
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Mac And Cheese
Salmon Salad
French Fries
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Nachos
Caesar Salad
Cornbread
Muffins
More near Springfield to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Champaign
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(598 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston