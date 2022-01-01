Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2599 Wabash, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana image

 

Casa Real Cocina Mexicana

3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield

Avg 3.9 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
3 Tacos
Birria Tacos$16.99
TACO DINNER$15.99
More about Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
Turbo Fire Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brewski's Pub

605 W. Jefferson St., Springfield

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$8.50
Mini Chicken Tacos$5.00
More about Brewski's Pub
Li'l Willy's Smokehouse image

 

Li'l Willy's Smokehouse

916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Tacos$10.00
Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of pulled pork or chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, and pico de gallo.
More about Li'l Willy's Smokehouse
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield image

 

Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

500 S 6th Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Flatbread$15.50
Chipotle ranch base, marinated chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar cheese and blue corn tortilla crumbles.
Fish or Chicken Tacos$11.00
Soft flour tortillas filled with beer-battered fish, zesty slaw, pico de gallo & baja sauce.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
Cancun Restaurant image

BURRITOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Cancun Restaurant

3028 E Stanford Ave, Springfield

Avg 3.8 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Child Taco$5.99
More about Cancun Restaurant
Tacology 101 image

 

Tacology 101

219 s 5th, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
ADD MAHI TACO$3.50
More about Tacology 101

