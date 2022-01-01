Tacos in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve tacos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
2599 Wabash, Springfield
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield
|3 Tacos
|Birria Tacos
|$16.99
|TACO DINNER
|$15.99
More about Brewski's Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brewski's Pub
605 W. Jefferson St., Springfield
|Taco Salad
|$8.50
|Mini Chicken Tacos
|$5.00
More about Li'l Willy's Smokehouse
Li'l Willy's Smokehouse
916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield
|Two Tacos
|$10.00
Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of pulled pork or chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, and pico de gallo.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
500 S 6th Street, Springfield
|Chicken Taco Flatbread
|$15.50
Chipotle ranch base, marinated chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar cheese and blue corn tortilla crumbles.
|Fish or Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Soft flour tortillas filled with beer-battered fish, zesty slaw, pico de gallo & baja sauce.
More about Cancun Restaurant
BURRITOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Cancun Restaurant
3028 E Stanford Ave, Springfield
|Child Taco
|$5.99