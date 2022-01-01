Sloppy joe in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve sloppy joe
More about The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
208 West Mcdaniel Street, Springfield
|Rainy Day's Sloppy Joe - Sloppy Mo-Joe
|$10.00
All the fun flavors of our Cubano, but in a vegan cumin lime Sloppy Joe, Swiss, dijon, house pickles. Hot and pressed.
We can make this vegan by subbing the cheese to dairy free for you.
More about Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
541 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield
|SLOPPY JOE - JUST LIKE YOUR MAMA MAKES IT
|$6.99
Premium Ground Beef blended with Billiards Homemade Recipe. Items in Secret Recipe (Onions, Green, Yellow & Orange Peppers, Garlic and much more with a Blend of Seasoning). Fries or Tots included