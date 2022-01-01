Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Statesboro

Statesboro restaurants
Statesboro restaurants that serve tacos

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro image

 

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro

91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.99
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
Old School Taco$11.49
Three ground beef tacos. Seasoned with Locos salsa, topped with queso dip, green-leaf lettuce, and diced tomato. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Crazy Carne Taco$11.99
Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina

514 S Main St, Statesboro

Avg 4.7 (749 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.50
Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, pico de gallo & blue cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Taco$4.50
Tender philly meat, onions, peppers & melted provolone cheese; topped with crème fraîche & scallions
Pulled Pork Taco$4.25
Smoked pork, cabbage slaw, pineapple relish & golden bbq sauce
