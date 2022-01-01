Tacos in Statesboro
Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
91 Briarwood Lane, Statesboro
|Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
|Old School Taco
|$11.49
Three ground beef tacos. Seasoned with Locos salsa, topped with queso dip, green-leaf lettuce, and diced tomato. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
|Crazy Carne Taco
|$11.99
Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
More about Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
514 S Main St, Statesboro
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$4.50
Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, pico de gallo & blue cheese
|Philly Cheesesteak Taco
|$4.50
Tender philly meat, onions, peppers & melted provolone cheese; topped with crème fraîche & scallions
|Pulled Pork Taco
|$4.25
Smoked pork, cabbage slaw, pineapple relish & golden bbq sauce