Creative American cuisine with international flavors in a swanky setting within walking distance from the District Wharf. Proudly serving Southwest DC Waterfront since 2011.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1101 4th Street Southwest • $$

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil
Classic Cheese Pizza$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Garlic & Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella
Kale & Quinoa Salad$18.00
Baby Kale, Granny Smith Apples, Red Grapes, Shaved Parmesan, Green Apple Vinaigrette
Duck Fat Fries$10.00
Kobe Burger$26.00
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche
Station 4 Wings$22.00
Phoenix Rub or Buffalo Sauce
Fried Chicken Salad$20.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Smoked Bacon Pickled Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, House-Made Ranch Dressing
Fish and Chips$24.00
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese
Salmon BLT Sandwich$20.00
Grilled Salmon, Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Caper Aioli, Sourdough Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1101 4th Street Southwest

Washington DC

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
