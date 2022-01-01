Go
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn

In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good
food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the
grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our
flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade
each day from scratch—our promise to you.

1700 Willow Lawn Drive

Popular Items

Hummus
Our signature house-made hummus.
Salad - Chicken$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Chicken$3.50
A 4 oz. Chicken Kebob with our House Marinade and Fresh Herbs.
Platter - Beef$11.50
"A platter with a Beef Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Beef$4.00
A 4 oz. Chili-Spiked Beef Kebob.
Kids Meal / Adult Snack$5.95
Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots.
Platter - Chicken$10.50
"A platter with a Chicken Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Shrimp$12.00
"A platter with a Shrimp Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Flatbread-4 Wedges$1.50
Pick Six Family Meal$49.95
Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread (feeds 4-6 people, take out only).
Location

1700 Willow Lawn Drive

Henrico VA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

